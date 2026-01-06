A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides winter driving tips on Dec. 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, shares some tips for maintaining New Year’s resolutions on Jan. 2, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89806
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111467699.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Winter Driving Safety and New Year's Resolutions, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.