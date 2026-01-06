(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Winter Driving Safety and New Year's Resolutions

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.04.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides winter driving tips on Dec. 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Marcus Gradney, Mindfulness and Holistic Health coach, shares some tips for maintaining New Year’s resolutions on Jan. 2, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

