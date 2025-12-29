On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Capt. Jeremy Harper, an intelligence officer assigned to the 125th Intelligence Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Seely, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 125th IS, to discuss why it's important to practice blameless problem-solving as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
You can connect with us on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/178Wing
Instagram: http://instagram.com/178th_wing
You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 15:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89773
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111465495.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:54
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 46 - The 19 Fundamentals - Practice Blameless Problem-Solving, by SSgt Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.