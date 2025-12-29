Ep. 41 - The 19 Fundamentals - Take Ownership

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Col. Robert Krooner, commander of the 178th Mission Support Group, and 2nd Lt. Denise Bowman, director of operations of the 178th Security Forces Squadron, to discuss why it's important to take ownership as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
