Ep. 40 - The 19 Fundamentals - Be Trustworthy

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Tech. Sgt. Kathrynn Theopolos, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 178th Medical Group, to discuss why it's important to be trustworthy as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.



