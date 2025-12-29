On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, 178th Wing chief of staff, and Staff Sgt. Travis Gay, security forces specialist assigned to the 178th Wing, to discuss why it's important to be resilient as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
You can connect with us on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/178Wing
Instagram: http://instagram.com/178th_wing
You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 15:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89765
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111464732.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:10
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 38 - The 19 Fundamentals - Be Resilient, by SSgt Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.