Ep. 36 - The 19 Fundamentals - Make Quality Your Priority

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Senior Master Sgt. Derek Sams, the installation superintendent of the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, and Tech. Sgt Zachary grant, the Quality Assurance representative for the 220th EIS, to discuss why it's important to strive to meet you full potential as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 15:30
Category:
|Interviews
Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
