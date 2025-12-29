Ep. 34 - The 19 Fundamentals: Make Fact-Based Decisions

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col. Ryan Ormond, Commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Spradlin, a personnel specialist assigned to the 123rd ACS, to discuss the value of honoring our military heritage and traditions as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 15:30
Length:
|00:20:02
Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
