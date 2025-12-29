Ep. 33 - The 19 Fundamentals: Honor our Heritage

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Chief Master Sgt. Todd Fluegge, the 251st Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group senior enlisted leader, and 2nd Lt. Justin Deel, 251st CEIG plans division officer-in-charge, to discuss the value of honoring our military heritage and traditions as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
Date Taken:
09.28.2025
Date Posted:
12.31.2025
Category:
Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89760
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111464593.mp3
Length:
00:18:14
Location:
SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
