(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ep. 31 - The 19 Fundamentals: Be Curious

    Ep. 31 - The 19 Fundamentals: Be Curious

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Andrews, the senior enlisted leader for the 178th Operations Group, and Tech. Sgt. Elijah Cochran, a mission intelligence coordinator assigned to the 178th Operations Group, the value of curiosity as one of the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.

    You can connect with us on:
    Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/178Wing
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/178th_wing
    You can write to us at: beyondthehorizonpodcast@gmail.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89758
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111464569.mp3
    Length: 00:18:41
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 31 - The 19 Fundamentals: Be Curious, by SSgt Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio