Ep. 30 - Introduction to the Ohio National Guard's 19 Fundamentals

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Wing Commander Col. Donald Braskett and Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel for an introduction to the Ohio Adjutant General's 19 Fundamentals for the Soldiers and Airmen of the Ohio National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89757
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111464511.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:17
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
