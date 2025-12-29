(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson

    ITALY

    10.22.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 23, 2025) An interview with Khatija Robinson, program coordinator at University of Maryland Global Campus Europe (UMGC), to discussed upcoming events including education opportunities, new classes, new volunteer opportunities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 08:26
    Category: Interviews
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    UMGC

