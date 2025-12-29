(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    [QK] Liberty Center Chicken Noodle Soup

    ITALY

    12.29.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 30, 2025) Radio spot promotes the liberty center chicken noodle soup meal. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 11:51
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [QK] Liberty Center Chicken Noodle Soup, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, LIBERTY CENTER, CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP, FREE

