Two-minute newscast covering U.S. Navy Region Hawaii Commander Promoted to Two-Star Flag Officer and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Returns to San Diego . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89731
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111462366.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25.12.31 Bahrain Beat, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.