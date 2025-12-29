AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Sips, Strokes, and Wings

A 15-second spot about Sips, Strokes, and Wings, a night of artistic recreation hosted at the Loring Club at Kunsan Air Base. The Loring Club is one of many facilities that hosts events put on by the 8th Force Support Squadron furthering their mission of providing world-class customer service by delivering superior total force support and community services. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)