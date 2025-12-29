A 15-second spot about Sips, Strokes, and Wings, a night of artistic recreation hosted at the Loring Club at Kunsan Air Base. The Loring Club is one of many facilities that hosts events put on by the 8th Force Support Squadron furthering their mission of providing world-class customer service by delivering superior total force support and community services. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 18:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89726
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111462065.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Sips, Strokes, and Wings, by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
