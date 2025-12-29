An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Military and Family Readiness Center’s financial appointments on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The MFRC provides specialized services and support for Airmen and their families keeping Wyvern Nation focused, fit and ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89722
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111461061.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: MFRC Financial Appointment, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.