AFN Aviano Radio Spot: MFRC Financial Appointment

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Military and Family Readiness Center’s financial appointments on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The MFRC provides specialized services and support for Airmen and their families keeping Wyvern Nation focused, fit and ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)