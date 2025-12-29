AFN Naples Radio News - Tunisian Armed Forces Civil Affairs Team training & NATO SECGEN visits Poland

251229-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 29, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Civil Affairs Team Tunisia, Bravo Company, Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa's civil affairs training and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 06:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89721
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111461037.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
