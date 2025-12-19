U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, deliver a holiday greeting at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual holiday message from the 49th Wing command team is aimed at sending best wishes and thoughts about the year to Team Holloman members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 13:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89715
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111457748.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS
