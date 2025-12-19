(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team

    Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, deliver a holiday greeting at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 5, 2025. The annual holiday message from the 49th Wing command team is aimed at sending best wishes and thoughts about the year to Team Holloman members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89715
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111457748.mp3
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday season message from the 49th Wing command team, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    holiday season
    Air Education and Training Command
    command team
    49th Wing

