    Radio Spot: GTMO Ruck X Date Change

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.13.2025

    Audio by Seaman Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the date change for the 10th GTMO Ruck. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 08:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89706
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111457123.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: GTMO Ruck X Date Change, by SN Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck

