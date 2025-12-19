The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, MAJ Carl Smith Jr., chief game warden with Conservation Law Enforcement Office; MAJ John Dowe, supervisory detective with the Military Police Investigation; and MAJ Aaron Brant, traffic investigation officer in charge with Directorate of Emergency Services, discuss different aspects of Holiday safety. They inform us about rules for hunting on post, how to protect our homes and packages, and reminders for safe driving. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.