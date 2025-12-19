In this week's edition of The Marne Report, MAJ Carl Smith Jr., chief game warden with Conservation Law Enforcement Office; MAJ John Dowe, supervisory detective with the Military Police Investigation; and MAJ Aaron Brant, traffic investigation officer in charge with Directorate of Emergency Services, discuss different aspects of Holiday safety. They inform us about rules for hunting on post, how to protect our homes and packages, and reminders for safe driving. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89678
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111455482.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:03
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.