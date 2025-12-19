Stingers for NATO

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 22, 2025) Radio News highlights new weapons systems being sold to NATO. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
