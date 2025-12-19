(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEWSCAST 22DEC25: SAC winter performance

    

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    251222-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 22, 2025)
    The School Age Program held their second annual winter performance at the Showboat Theater on Dec. 19, and Katherine Delgado, one of the program leads shared more details about the productions creation. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 20:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89669
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111454764.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 22DEC25: SAC winter performance, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

