251222-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 22, 2025)
The School Age Program held their second annual winter performance at the Showboat Theater on Dec. 19, and Katherine Delgado, one of the program leads shared more details about the productions creation. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 20:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89669
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111454764.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 22DEC25: SAC winter performance, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.