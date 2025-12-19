251218-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Harbor View Club Christmas Buffet taking place on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 20:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89668
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111454653.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HVC Christmas Buffet-PROMO, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.