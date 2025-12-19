India’s long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy is being tested in a world where partners increasingly value predictability and presence over ambiguity. In Episode 1 of Strategic Voices, Professors James Minnich, Shyam Tekwani, and Lami Kim examine whether India’s autonomy still delivers influence—or whether it is increasingly read as aloofness, with tangible downstream costs.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 19:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89665
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111453539.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:13
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Voices Episode 1 - India's Grand Vision - Can Strategy Match Ambition, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.