(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Voices Episode 1 - India's Grand Vision - Can Strategy Match Ambition

    Strategic Voices Episode 1 - India's Grand Vision - Can Strategy Match Ambition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    India’s long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy is being tested in a world where partners increasingly value predictability and presence over ambiguity. In Episode 1 of Strategic Voices, Professors James Minnich, Shyam Tekwani, and Lami Kim examine whether India’s autonomy still delivers influence—or whether it is increasingly read as aloofness, with tangible downstream costs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 19:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89665
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111453539.mp3
    Length: 01:02:13
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Voices Episode 1 - India's Grand Vision - Can Strategy Match Ambition, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    strategy
    Indo-Pacific
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    podcast interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio