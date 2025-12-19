Strategic Voices Episode 1 - India's Grand Vision - Can Strategy Match Ambition

India’s long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy is being tested in a world where partners increasingly value predictability and presence over ambiguity. In Episode 1 of Strategic Voices, Professors James Minnich, Shyam Tekwani, and Lami Kim examine whether India’s autonomy still delivers influence—or whether it is increasingly read as aloofness, with tangible downstream costs.