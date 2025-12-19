251219-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 19, 2025) Radio news highlighting the Navy's launching improvement projects for barracks within the Navy Unaccompanied Housing program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 08:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89662
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111451359.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Navy Launches Barracks Improvement Projects, by PO1 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.