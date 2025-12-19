(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Navy Launches Barracks Improvement Projects

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.19.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    251219-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 19, 2025) Radio news highlighting the Navy's launching improvement projects for barracks within the Navy Unaccompanied Housing program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89662
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111451359.mp3
    Length: 00:02:05
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Navy Launches Barracks Improvement Projects, by PO1 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    barracks
    Naples

