(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command team holiday message TF Workhorse, 603rd ASB

    Command team holiday message TF Workhorse, 603rd ASB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Rigney and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Manwaring, commander and senior enlisted leader of Task Force Workhorse respectively, wish friends and families back at Hunter Army Airfield a Happy Holiday (Audio provided by USAG Ansbach)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 05:53
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 89657
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111451182.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command team holiday message TF Workhorse, 603rd ASB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio