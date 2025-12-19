(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Installation Access and Santa

    KMC Update - Installation Access and Santa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.18.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on installation access with Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz public affair specialist, and Santa informing the community on how to make it on his nice list in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 19, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:55
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89651
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111451118.mp3
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Installation Access and Santa, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Santa
    Installation Access
    USAG-RP
    Nice List
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio