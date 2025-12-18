U.S. Army Colonel Kristen Steinbrecher and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team, talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about recent and upcoming holiday celebrations in December and upcoming trips service members can take at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec 10, 2025. They spoke about the annual tree lighting ceremony along with the upcoming holiday brunch, and also about various ski trips service members could take in the months of December and January. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 19:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89645
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111450442.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea News Update: U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team discuss upcoming December celebrations and upcoming trips from various on base agencies., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.