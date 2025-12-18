Korea News Update: U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team discuss upcoming December celebrations and upcoming trips from various on base agencies.

U.S. Army Colonel Kristen Steinbrecher and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team, talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about recent and upcoming holiday celebrations in December and upcoming trips service members can take at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec 10, 2025. They spoke about the annual tree lighting ceremony along with the upcoming holiday brunch, and also about various ski trips service members could take in the months of December and January. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)