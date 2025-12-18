Korea News Update: U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team discuss upcoming holiday celebrations and winter weather readiness.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89644" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Colonel Kristen Steinbrecher and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team, talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about upcoming holiday celebration preparations and winter weather readiness best practices at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. They spoke about meal and food options for the upcoming holidays, and also about members registering for the alert mass warning notifications system. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)