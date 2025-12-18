U.S. Army Colonel Kristen Steinbrecher and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team, talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about upcoming holiday celebration preparations and winter weather readiness best practices at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov 13, 2025. They spoke about meal and food options for the upcoming holidays, and also about members registering for the alert mass warning notifications system. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 19:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89644
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111450406.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea News Update: U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team discuss upcoming holiday celebrations and winter weather readiness., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.