AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Unaccompanied Housing Initiatives

A 30-second spot about efforts the Department of War and the Department of the Air Force are taking to address challenges service members face with unaccompanied housing. The DOW and the DAF have committed to both short and long term processes to address these problems. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)