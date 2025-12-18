A 30-second spot about a training taking place in December on Camp Humphreys hosted by the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP). The mission of ASAP is to strengthen the overall fitness and effectiveness of the Army's workforce. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 19:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89642
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111450355.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Army Substance Abuse Program Training, by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.