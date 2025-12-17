(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The LOGSTAT: CTT - Simplifying Our Truck Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #33: On the final episode of 2025, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL William Arnold, the Chief of Transportation, to discuss the development with the Common Tactical Truck (CTT). Their conversation highlights how this new advancement will simplify our truck fleet so we can meet our customers at the point of need in a more efficient and deliberate manner than ever before. Even though this truck is still in development, the goal is that it will revolutionize sustainment operations while reducing overall costs and increasing operational readiness rates.

    Additional information can be found on the Transportation Corps website: https://transportation.army.mil/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:01
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89640
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111448560.mp3
    Length: 00:22:51
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: CTT - Simplifying Our Truck Fleet, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

