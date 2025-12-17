The LOGSTAT: CTT - Simplifying Our Truck Fleet

Episode #33: On the final episode of 2025, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL William Arnold, the Chief of Transportation, to discuss the development with the Common Tactical Truck (CTT). Their conversation highlights how this new advancement will simplify our truck fleet so we can meet our customers at the point of need in a more efficient and deliberate manner than ever before. Even though this truck is still in development, the goal is that it will revolutionize sustainment operations while reducing overall costs and increasing operational readiness rates.



Additional information can be found on the Transportation Corps website: https://transportation.army.mil/