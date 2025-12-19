(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits 31 FW

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.16.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO’s, visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11-12, 2025. The ambassador's visit provided a closer look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission and capabilities, highlighting how the installation supports allied readiness and collective defense through NATO. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 08:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89638
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111448254.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    ambassador
    USAF
    ITAF
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    NATO
    USAFE

