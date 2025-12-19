An American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO’s, visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11-12, 2025. The ambassador's visit provided a closer look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission and capabilities, highlighting how the installation supports allied readiness and collective defense through NATO. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89638
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111448254.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits 31 FW, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.