AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. Ambassador to NATO visits 31 FW

An American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Honorable Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO’s, visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11-12, 2025. The ambassador's visit provided a closer look at the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission and capabilities, highlighting how the installation supports allied readiness and collective defense through NATO. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)