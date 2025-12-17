(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audio Spot: Flag Football

    Audio Spot: Flag Football

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Seaman Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming flag football game in October. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89636
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111448206.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio Spot: Flag Football, by SN Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flag football
    Guantanamo Bay
    Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio