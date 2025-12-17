A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of domestic violence support meetings hosted by Fleet and Family Support Program in October. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89634
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111448188.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Fleet and Family Support Program, Domestic Violence, by PO2 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.