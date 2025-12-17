A 30 second radio spot highlighting the upcoming Art Contest on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 07:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89633
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111448176.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Art Contest, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.