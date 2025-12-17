(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Art Contest

    Art Contest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 30 second radio spot highlighting the upcoming Art Contest on Spangdahlem Air Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 07:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89633
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111448176.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art Contest, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio