(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    251217 Bahrain Beat

    251217 Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.13.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering U.S. and Israeli Navies Conclude Exercise Intrinsic Defender and U.S. Navy, ASEAN members conclude AUMX 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 02:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89626
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111447833.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251217 Bahrain Beat, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain Beat
    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio