    Desert Rat Testament, Episode 37

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Jerry Mayer, who grew up as an Army brat but served in the Navy from 1965 to 1986. He worked as a civilian at Naval Air Facility El Centro for 13 years before working at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground from 2009 to 2021.

    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:13:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Rat Testament, Episode 37, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ATEC
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    Yuma Proving Ground

