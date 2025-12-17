Senior personnel from NATO’s Allied Land Command alongside Allied Command Transformation, led a demonstration showcasing multi-domain defense technologies, as part of their Eastern Flank Deterrence Line Task Force X Pilot series at Riihhimäki, Finland. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89622
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111445967.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RIIHIMAKI, FI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eastern Flank Deterrence Line Task Force X Pilot – News in One, December 17, 2025, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.