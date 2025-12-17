251217-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 17, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the ceremony dedicated to the battle of San Pietro Infine. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 09:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89619
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111444960.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - San Pietro Infine Ceremony, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.