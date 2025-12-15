Pacific Pulse: 15 December 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Singapore, a key engagement was held between delegates from the U.S. Air Force and The Republic Of Singapore Air Force, that focused on strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing enlisted service member development; in Hawaii, 15 students from across the Indo-Pacific region, gathered for Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy Five-Day immersive program that focused on multinational collaboration, professional development, And interoperability; and in Guam, leadership from the U.S. Air Force, partnering nations and community members gathered for a traditional “Push Ceremony” that marks the official beginning of Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base.