    Pacific Pulse: 15 December 2025

    JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Singapore, a key engagement was held between delegates from the U.S. Air Force and The Republic Of Singapore Air Force, that focused on strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing enlisted service member development; in Hawaii, 15 students from across the Indo-Pacific region, gathered for Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy Five-Day immersive program that focused on multinational collaboration, professional development, And interoperability; and in Guam, leadership from the U.S. Air Force, partnering nations and community members gathered for a traditional “Push Ceremony” that marks the official beginning of Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 00:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89611
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111444567.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 15 December 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operation christmas drop
    inter-pacific air forces academy
    humanitaian aid
    japan
    Operation Christmas Drop 2025
    OCD25

