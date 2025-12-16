(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP30: Rotation 26-02 (LTC John Albert, 4-9 CAV (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, Cavalry Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with the Lt. Col. John Albert, the Commander of the 4th Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to discuss changes to the Cavalry Division and some of the lessons learned during Rotation 26-02. They dive into preparations and how they approached training before coming to NTC; differences in the formations; new organizations, warfighting concepts and technologies for Rotation 26-02, how 1st Cavalry Division is prioritizing a “big s” over a “little r”; and lessons learned to continue transforming the cavalry at home station.


    TAGS

    Army Lessons Learned, Trends, Army Readiness, Lead Train Win, 4-9 CAV, NTC Warrior Chronicle

