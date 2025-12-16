251216-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 16, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 and the delivery of the USS Idaho (SSN 799). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 03:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89605
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111441773.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Freezing Winds & USS Idaho, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.