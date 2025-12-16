(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Freezing Winds & USS Idaho

    AFN Naples Radio News - Exercise Freezing Winds & USS Idaho

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    251216-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 16, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 and the delivery of the USS Idaho (SSN 799). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 03:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89605
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111441773.mp3
    Length: 00:02:20
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

