    Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 4 – Southern Border Mission with 1-12

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    In this episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast, host Mr. Jeremy Stermer engages with Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Daniel Harrison, Command Sergeant Major Kirby Odom, and Staff Sergeant John Barsanti of 1-12 Infantry to discuss their experiences and lessons learned during their mission along the southern border.

    The discussion begins with an overview of the initial challenges faced when the unit received orders to support the border mission, including logistical hurdles, and the need for rapid planning. The leaders emphasize the importance of building relationships with local law enforcement, particularly the Border Patrol, to facilitate effective operations.

    Key Highlights: Insights into the complexities of military operations in support of homeland security, the significance of interagency collaboration, and the ongoing need for adaptability and effective communication in achieving mission success. See CALL’s JTF Southern Border Mission Support Report, and CALL 25-957 DSCA and the Targeting Working Group: Lessons from the North Carolina National Guard’s Hurricane Helene Response.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 22:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89603
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111441455.mp3
    Length: 00:45:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA)
    training
    leadership
    staff estimates and assessments
    partnership with Homeland Security

