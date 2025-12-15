On today's New In One:
U.S. Airmen assigned to the Connecticut Air National Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing provided critical airlift support to the 75th Expeditionary Squadron during a deployment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
(U.S. Army audio by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 09:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89580
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111438942.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE December 15, 2025, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.