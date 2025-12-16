(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 1: Kentucky Floods of 2022

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Lowe, a flight medic with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, shares his firsthand account of aviation rescue operations during the devastating Eastern Kentucky floods of July 2022 in the premiere episode of “Fix Bayonets,” the official podcast of the Kentucky Army National Guard G3 (Operations Directorate).

    Hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, Lowe recounts the rapid mobilization of UH-60 Black Hawk crews, high-risk hoist rescues in flooded and mountainous terrain, split-second decision-making under extreme conditions, and the deep personal impact of saving fellow Kentuckians during one of the state’s worst natural disasters.
    This episode showcases the skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment of Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen when their neighbors needed them most.
    For information concerning Home Station Training Resources please contact us at the below email address.
    NG KY KYARNG List J3 Training LNO ng.ky.kyarng.list.j3-training-lno@army.mil
    Fix Bayonets – real stories from the Kentucky Army National Guard.
    Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs
    Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.
    Date Recorded: Nov. 20, 2025

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:45
    Length: 00:52:29
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 1: Kentucky Floods of 2022, by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    floods
    Kentucky National Guard History
    Kentucky National Guard

