KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 1: Kentucky Floods of 2022

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Lowe, a flight medic with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, shares his firsthand account of aviation rescue operations during the devastating Eastern Kentucky floods of July 2022 in the premiere episode of “Fix Bayonets,” the official podcast of the Kentucky Army National Guard G3 (Operations Directorate).



Hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, Lowe recounts the rapid mobilization of UH-60 Black Hawk crews, high-risk hoist rescues in flooded and mountainous terrain, split-second decision-making under extreme conditions, and the deep personal impact of saving fellow Kentuckians during one of the state’s worst natural disasters.

This episode showcases the skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment of Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen when their neighbors needed them most.

Fix Bayonets – real stories from the Kentucky Army National Guard.

Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs

Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.

Date Recorded: Nov. 20, 2025