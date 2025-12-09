The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 9

Welcome back to The Maintainer Podcast! Before we roll into 2026, we’re taking a look back at 2025. We're closing out the year by catching up, and celebrating our shipmates. We’ll get an update from MARMC CO, Captain Dan Hemminger, get some tips from MARMC’s top marksman, Dylan Caves, and check in with the crew over at floating dry-dock DYNAMIC. We’ll also revisit the early delivery of USS MCFAUL, and talk with a few of the talented technicians who supported our allies on the Poland Fly-Away Team. Later on, local sports fans might hear a familiar voice, and you can learn how to get your Black Belt—no karate required.



(00:00:00) Intro

(00:01:25) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger

(00:04:26) MARMC Marksman Dylan Caves

(00:24:50) DYNAMIC Cost-Savings Evolution

(00:32:41) Early Delivery of USS MCFAUL with Travis Dalton

(00:43:41) PA Announcer Brian Gimbel

(01:00:04) Poland Fly-Away Team

(01:08:28) Lean Six Sigma with Tracey Edwards

(01:18:56) Wrap Up

(01:19:27) Sign-Offs

(01:20:02) Outro