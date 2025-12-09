Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 9

    The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 9

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Welcome back to The Maintainer Podcast! Before we roll into 2026, we’re taking a look back at 2025. We're closing out the year by catching up, and celebrating our shipmates. We’ll get an update from MARMC CO, Captain Dan Hemminger, get some tips from MARMC’s top marksman, Dylan Caves, and check in with the crew over at floating dry-dock DYNAMIC. We’ll also revisit the early delivery of USS MCFAUL, and talk with a few of the talented technicians who supported our allies on the Poland Fly-Away Team. Later on, local sports fans might hear a familiar voice, and you can learn how to get your Black Belt—no karate required.

    (00:00:00) Intro
    (00:01:25) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger
    (00:04:26) MARMC Marksman Dylan Caves
    (00:24:50) DYNAMIC Cost-Savings Evolution
    (00:32:41) Early Delivery of USS MCFAUL with Travis Dalton
    (00:43:41) PA Announcer Brian Gimbel
    (01:00:04) Poland Fly-Away Team
    (01:08:28) Lean Six Sigma with Tracey Edwards
    (01:18:56) Wrap Up
    (01:19:27) Sign-Offs
    (01:20:02) Outro

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:44
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89549
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111435198.mp3
    Length: 01:20:36
    Artist MARMC Public Affairs
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    maintainer
    MARMC
    Regional Maintenance Center
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer Podcast

