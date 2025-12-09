Hold my Reg | Episode 6: Holiday Season Ethics – Standards of Conduct for Federal Employees for gifts, office parties, and holiday events.

In this episode, LTC Jessica Reis, Chair and MAJ Landon Medley, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) discuss the federal ethics rules that employees are likely to encounter during the holiday season. The holiday season presents challenges with gift exchanges between employees and from outside sources, holiday office parties, and invitations to events. The purpose of this podcast is to educate both Army attorneys and federal employees on the basic ethics rules that are likely to arise during the holiday season. For further study, the Department of War Standards of Conduct Office, Office of the General Counsel, has released an annual Holiday Guidance available on their website.