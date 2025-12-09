Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hold my Reg | Episode 6: Holiday Season Ethics – Standards of Conduct for Federal Employees for gifts, office parties, and holiday events.

    Hold my Reg | Episode 6: Holiday Season Ethics – Standards of Conduct for Federal Employees for gifts, office parties, and holiday events.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, LTC Jessica Reis, Chair and MAJ Landon Medley, Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department (ADA) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) discuss the federal ethics rules that employees are likely to encounter during the holiday season. The holiday season presents challenges with gift exchanges between employees and from outside sources, holiday office parties, and invitations to events. The purpose of this podcast is to educate both Army attorneys and federal employees on the basic ethics rules that are likely to arise during the holiday season. For further study, the Department of War Standards of Conduct Office, Office of the General Counsel, has released an annual Holiday Guidance available on their website.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:11
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89547
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111434999.mp3
    Length: 00:21:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hold my Reg | Episode 6: Holiday Season Ethics – Standards of Conduct for Federal Employees for gifts, office parties, and holiday events., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    tjaglcs
    BeAllThatYouCanBe
    Administrative and Civil Law
    ethics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download