30 second spot about the USO Holiday Movies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 06:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89528
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434729.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Movies Spot, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
