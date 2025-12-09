Radio spot asking for volunteers during the holiday meal, Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 04:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89527
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434725.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 251211-SPOT-Galley, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.