Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - USO Transition Program

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - USO Transition Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    251211-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 11, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the USO Transition Program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 04:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89521
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111434699.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - USO Transition Program, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    USO
    USO Transitioin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download